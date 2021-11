Get ready for an extra hour of sleep this weekend as daylight saving time comes to an end!

Clocks will “fall back” one hour starting at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, so be sure to adjust your clocks before you head to bed Saturday night.

Smartphones should automatically adjust its clock, but you’ll still need to change the clocks on your car radio, oven, alarm clock and the other standalone clocks around your home.