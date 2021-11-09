Volunteers needed for Illuminights this holiday season

Explore Park is about it flip the switch on the third year of Illuminights, but organizers need your help.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Explore Park is about it flip the switch on the third year of Illuminights, but organizers need your help to make sure the dazzling show goes on.

The fun starts Nov. 20 and with expected visits from Santa, an artisan Christmas market and a canned food drive, Explore Park needs all the help they can get.

Officials say some of the volunteer jobs include a marshmallow roasting attendant, a trail monitoring attendant and various outdoor jobs.

There are volunteer slots for each event night.

They are encouraging people to fill out a form if they’re interested in volunteering.

Click here for that form if you are interested.