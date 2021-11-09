Wytheville community steps up to help restore Log House 1776 Restaurant after fire

The Wytheville community is coming together to help the Log House 1776 restaurant after it went up in flames last month.

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The Wytheville community is stepping up to help restore the Log House 1776 Restaurant after it went up in flames nearly a month ago.

The cottage-like restaurant shut its doors in October after a fire started in the kitchen.

A devastating sight for the restaurant owners, James and Pat Green.

“We’ve had a lot of good years here,” James said. “We’ve had a lot of good employees. I have one employee who’s been here the whole 46 years with us.”

Some of the historic structure is still intact but efforts are underway to restore the roof and upper floor.

The heartbreaking damage ignited the community to start a restoration fund.

“Everybody wants to help however they can” Downtown Wytheville Inc. Vice President Shane Terry said. “People have such great memories of the Log House. You know, ‘I got engaged there.’ ‘That’s where my wedding reception was.’ There’s tons of stories like that.”

Terry said in just two days they raised $2,300.

Downtown Wytheville Inc. donated all proceeds from Mayhem on Main Halloween 5K to get the fund started.

Mayor Dr. Beth Taylor matched the proceeds.

The Greens’ are touched by the outpouring of support and says the love comes from around the world.

“It’s really just been remarkable,” James said. “We’ve had people to text and call from all over the United States and even some foreign countries after the fire. Just saying they hope we rebuild and how much they appreciated and loved coming here.”

If you want to help, you can find donate to The Log House Recovery and Restoration Fund.