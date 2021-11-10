Shoppers to pay 5 cents for every plastic bag in Roanoke City starting in 2022

Starting inn January, you'll have to pay 5 cents for every plastic bag you use at some stores in the Roanoke Valley.

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting in January, you’ll have to pay 5 cents for every plastic bag used while shopping in Roanoke.

This new tax will affect grocery stores, pharmacies and even some gas stations.

The city is hosting several informational meetings ahead of the change with the hope that shoppers will bring their own bags.

“But if you bring your own reusable bag, you don’t have to pay the tax, so that’s the real motivation here is a behavioral change,” said Nell Boyle, sustainability outreach coordinator for Roanoke City.

City leaders say the money will be used for environmental cleanup along with educational programs to reduce waste.