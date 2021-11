The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is using ice cream to discuss issues of concern and learn more about the community.

Folks gathered at Homestead Creamery in Franklin County for the “Cones with a Cop” event.

The Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the popular ice cream shop to provide 10% off any purchase on Wednesday.

It was all smiles at Homestead Creamery as community members, including some four-legged friends, enjoyed their sweet treats.