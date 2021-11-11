Franklin County Sheriff’s Office plans to spread joy this Christmas by helping families in need

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is once again working to help give back to those in need through Operation Christmas Joy.

In the past, deputies sold trees, but now they’re partnering with churches, businesses and civic groups in the community.

They’re collecting non-perishable food items to provide local families with three hot meals over the holidays along with clothing and toys.

“Last year due to COVID and other demands made on businesses and partners, we were only able to help 19 families this year we’re blessed to help 37 families and that will include nearly 120 children,” said Deputy Sheriff H. L. Nolen.

The names of the families in the program are being provided by the school district.