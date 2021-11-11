State police searching for Jeep driver responsible for Wise County hit-and-run

WISE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are asking for your help in finding the driver they say is responsible for hitting a jogger Wednesday evening.

Police say a man was jogging along Hurricane Road towards Johns Road in Wise County between 6:10 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle that drove away from the scene.

The jogger was thrown into a ditched and was found several minutes later by a passerby. The victim was flown to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee to get treated for serious injuries.

State police believe the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is a 1999 to 2001 Jeep Cherokee with damage to the front and/or side of the vehicle with a missing passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or email them at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.