WATCH: Whit Babcock discusses Justin Fuente’s departure from Virginia Tech

Whit Babcock, the director of athletics for Virginia Tech, is set to discuss Justin Fuente’s departure during a press conference at 10:45 a.m.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Whit Babcock, the director of athletics for Virginia Tech, discussed Justin Fuente’s departure during a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Babcock said that the decision to part ways was mutual and that a nationwide search for his replacement is underway.

In the meantime, J.C. Price will act as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2021 season.

