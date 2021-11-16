WATCH: Whit Babcock discusses Justin Fuente’s departure from Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Whit Babcock, the director of athletics for Virginia Tech, discussed Justin Fuente’s departure during a press conference on Tuesday morning.
Babcock said that the decision to part ways was mutual and that a nationwide search for his replacement is underway.
In the meantime, J.C. Price will act as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2021 season.