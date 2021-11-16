A look at the timeline of Justin Fuente’s career at Virginia Tech

(Copyright The Associated Press)

LEFT: Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente leads his team past the Lane Stadium as he arrives for his first game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) RIGHT: Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente on the field during a timeout in the second half of the Boston College game on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Fuente’s 33 wins in his first four seasons in Blacksburg are the most of any VT head football coach in program history and he accomplished 43-31 record (28-20 ACC) in six seasons; however, that early success did not end well.

On Tuesday, Virginia Tech announced the school has parted ways with its head football coach.

Here’s a look back at 30 points in time starting from Frank Beamer announcing his retirement to Tuesday’s news of Virginia Tech announcing its parting ways with Fuente: