Virginia Tech falls just short against No. 14 Notre Dame, losing 32-29

Irish eyes were smiling at Lane Stadium on Saturday.

Jonathan Doerer kicked a 48-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining to give the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish a 32-29 win over Virginia Tech.

The Hokies held a 29-21 lead late in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t finish the job and fell to 3-2 on the season.

Trailing 21-16 late in the third quarter, the Hokies took a 22-21 lead with 50 seconds remaining in the third on a 26-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jermaine Waller.

The Hokies then took a 29-21 lead with 3:55 remaining on a 19-yard touchdown run by Braxton Burmeister.

Notre Dame tied the game at 29-29 on a touchdown and 2-point conversion with 2:26 left.

The Hokies got off to a great start Saturday, taking a 7-0 lead with 3:21 left in the first quarter on a 7-yard touchdown run by Raheem Blackshear.

The touchdown capped off a 7-play, 80-yard drive.

Virginia Tech then drove down the field in the second quarter and took a 10-0 lead on a 19-yard field goal by John Parker Romo.

But Notre Dame responded two touchdowns to take a 14-13 lead at halftime.