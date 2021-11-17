Help bring Christmas joy to more than 200 kids in Rockbridge County with the Angel Tree program

The Salvation Army in Rockbridge County needs your help. Hundreds of children are registered for this year’s angel tree program and they need people to sign up and support them.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – The Salvation Army in Rockbridge County needs your help. Hundreds of children are registered for this year’s Angel Tree program and the organization needs people to sign up and support them.

“I guess with COVID and all of that, people who have lost their jobs and [are] not able to provide for the children,” said Major George Hackbarth.

206 children are registered, which is double the number of kids registered in 2020. You can support them by buying items on their wish list.

“Each child gets an angel tag and on it is the child’s first name, gender, clothing sizes, shoe sizes and wish list of toys,” explained Major Hackbarth.

The items must be new and unwrapped.

The Angel Tree programs in the Lynchburg and Roanoke areas got underway this week. The New River Valley program kicks off on Nov. 19.

Understanding the financial strain it may put on those who volunteer, Hackbarth said groups can adopt an “angel.”

“Maybe it’s a church group that can get together and do one or two angels or a civic club, even neighbors getting together. So, however people want to help us out we would definitely appreciate it very much,” said Hackbarth.