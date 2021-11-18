Large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11 to be held in Christiansburg on Friday

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Kids aged 5-11 will be able to get their COVID-19 in Christiansburg on Friday, Nov. 19.

From 3 to 6:30 p.m, Christiansburg pharmacy will be hosting a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Christiansburg Recreation Center. Designed to reduce anxiety for children aged 5-11, the clinic will have distractions to ensure that children receive their vaccines with ease. Those distractions include a bubble machine, play stations and furry friends.

Parents and/or guardians must bring an ID and an insurance card if they have insurance; however, insurance is not required to receive the vaccine as the vaccines are free.

At this time, more than 300 appointments are still available. Walk-ins can be accommodated. To schedule an appointment, click here.

“Our children have waited the longest for a vaccine and have been incredible at wearing masks and doing their best to stop the spread of COVID at school,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell, Director of the New River Health District. “We are happy we can finally offer them a vaccine and want to welcome them and their parents to as stress-free of a location as we can create.”