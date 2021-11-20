Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin continues ‘Thank You’ tour in Lynchburg

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin rallied supporters Friday night in Lynchburg, thanking them for helping him win a hard-fought race.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin rallied supporters Friday night in Lynchburg, thanking them for helping him win a hard-fought race.

Hundreds in the Hill City gathered to listen to Youngkin at Thomas Road Baptist Church where he doubled down on the promises made during his campaign.

It’s all a preview of what’s to come, thanks to voters like Vance Wilkins.

“I wanted to celebrate first. I’m very happy that Glenn won,” Wilkins says. “He’s going to make a great Governor.”

Central Virginia played a massive role in his victory. Youngkin took more than 70% of the vote in Amherst, Bedford, Appomattox and Campbell County.

“This is just the first battle of a war,” Wilkins adds.

For Governor-elect Youngkin, Jan. 15 can’t come soon enough. He’s looking forward to using his veto pen for the next four years.

“We cannot allow this movement to become a snapshot, it is a motion picture,” Youngkin says.

He focused on schools, saying he wants to be known as the ‘Education Governor,’ with plans to add more charter schools and ban critical race theory.

Ad

“We are going to have our kids in school,” he adds. “We are going to raise expectations of excellence and we’re going to fund in a record school budget.”

Youngkin touched on three “Day-One” promises including, getting rid of the grocery tax, never forcing businesses to shut their doors again and rescinding the Governor’s Executive Order which requires vaccinated state employees to wear a mask.