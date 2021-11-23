Drumstick Dash moves to Rivers Edge Park, cites police shortage for route change

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re running the Drumstick Dash this year in Roanoke, the course is going to look a little different than it has in the past.

In previous years, the race has gone through downtown. This year, the course will now go through Rivers Edge Park with the starting line on Wiley Drive.

According to the race’s website, the downtown route requires an officer at every traffic light and major intersection. That means a minimum of 13 officers, with ideally 15 to 18 officers.

“With the current staffing crisis with all Police Departments, the force is stretched so thin that they are unable to provide the level of officers needed to provide safety for the Downtown course,” the website reads.

You can read the full statement below: