Drumstick Dash moves to Rivers Edge Park, cites police shortage for route change

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re running the Drumstick Dash this year in Roanoke, the course is going to look a little different than it has in the past.
In previous years, the race has gone through downtown. This year, the course will now go through Rivers Edge Park with the starting line on Wiley Drive.
You can read the full statement below:
These last few days have been a whirlwind of conversations with Roanoke City Traffic & Engineering - then follow ups with our Race Director, Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman, the Sheriff’s Department and Police Chiefs from every surrounding locality and even friends who sprang into action to get certified traffic flaggers.
On the current race course in Downtown Roanoke, we need a police officer at every traffic light and major intersection. This requires a minimum of 13 officers and ideally 15-18 officers.
With the current staffing crisis with all Police Departments, the force is stretched so thin that they are unable to provide the level of officers needed to provide safety for the Downtown course.
The DASH must go on!
With lots of behind the scenes work, we have identified an alternative course utilizing areas around Rivers Edge and the Greenways. Our team is working diligently to set up this course with a level of excitement and fun that the Atlantic Union Drumstick Dash is known for.
What do we need?
We need you! Come out, wear your best turkey costumes, bring your kids, bring your grandparents, bring your strollers and dogs. Most of all bring a huge smile on your face knowing that you are moving your feet so others can eat.
Prayers are needed! For the Rescue Mission, the DASH, and our dedicated local police force.
See you Thanksgiving morning!