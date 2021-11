A local organization is asking for your help to spread Christmas cheer to senior citizens this holiday season.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Local Office on Aging is asking for your help to spread holiday cheer to Roanoke senior citizens.

There will be a Christmas tree placed in the lobby of their headquarters on Frontage Road in Roanoke near the Waffle House on Peters Creek Road.

You’ll find a wish list for senior citizens there.

The organization asks you pre-wrap and drop off your donation before Dec. 6.

Gifts will be delivered later in December.