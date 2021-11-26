Black Friday: What a local consumer expert says to keep in mind while shopping

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday marks another holiday for some people: Black Friday.

‘Tis the season to shop ‘til you drop, but this year may have more hurdles than usual with supply chain issues and rising prices.

Virginia Tech professor and consumer psychologist, Shilpa Madan said these challenges can bring out the worst in shoppers.

“People become more selfish and more competitive and are more likely to see others as rivals who are sort of competing for the same deals and the same products,” said Madan. “That’s not nice because this is the season of gratitude and kindness,” she said.

On Thursday night, some stores in Roanoke, like GameStop were already experiencing lines. One shopper in line, Tyler Bobbitt, said he was looking to get a PlayStation 5.

“It’s actually a super special deal. It’s only like $700 some. For the base model, it’s $500. If you try and buy it on eBay or anything, you’re looking at $1200 to $1400,” said Bobbitt.

Ad

Bobbitt had already spent two hours in line when 10 News spoke with him, and he still had a ways to go.

“I expected it to be a lot worse. I expected it to be looped around the building, four or five hours. It’s worth it though,” he said.

GameStop was only allowing a limited number of people in the store at a time. Other stores at Valley View had barricades or tape up to control future crowds.

“Every year, we see footage or reports of people being trampled over for a couple of dollars discount. In the larger scale of things, very trivial items,” said Madan.

If the items you’re looking for are out of stock, Madan has a word of advice.

“Trust that they are trying their best and that it’s not the frontline employees’ fault,” she said.