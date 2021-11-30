How you can help local organizations on Giving Tuesday

The day is a chance for you to give back to your favorite community organization. This can take on any form, from giving your time, money, or sharing acts of kindness.

Angels of Assis

This year, Angels of Assisi is raising money for its biscuit fund. That fund helps animals who have faced cruelty, abuse, or neglect. With the money raised, animals are able to get the proper medical care they need so that they can be adopted. It also helps Angels of Assisi document everything in case they need to testify in court.

Dayna Reynolds, the Director of Community Engagement says, “We have been seeing a lot of cruelty cases lately, unfortunately. We also have our farm sanctuary, Harmony Farm Sanctuary. So if any large animals, cows, pigs, anything like that face cruelty or neglect, that money can also be used to help them.”

Last year for Giving Tuesday they raised $10,000 for the Biscuit Fund and they hoping to the same this year.

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is providing one website where you can make all of your donations. Each organization signs up on the website and this makes it an easy way for them to collect donations.

Ashley Ege, the communications director at the foundation, described it like a shopping cart.

She said if you can go on Amazon and purchase 10 things, you can go on their website and give to 10 organizations.

“We might forget about those non-profit organizations who are really making an impact during the holidays as well. If you think about all of the organizations who give out food and give out Christmas gifts, like those organizations need money from somewhere and so this is a great opportunity for you to help out on a larger scale,” explained Ege.

Share Greater Lynchburg

Share Greater Lynchburg is doing a similar thing for Giving Tuesday. They have a website that helps you find ways to donate, volunteer, and shop.

YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge

In celebration of the day, the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge is collecting new coats. All sizes are needed. This is on behalf of Commonwealth Catholic Charities for Afghan Refugees.

While the YMCA is a nonprofit, Kristen Zerbato, the Regional Executive Director says they like to take this day to pause and give back to the community. “The only way that we can be strong together in a strong community is when we lean on each other. You know, so, by giving back any way you can, whether it’s small or big I think that it all makes a difference and we can all support each other and grow to be stronger together,” says Zerbato.

The YMCA is also collecting food donations. This is in partnership with the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority. You can drop off canned food items, peanut butter, pasta, rice, and any non-perishable goods by today.