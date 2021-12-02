Franklin County Parks and Recreation hosts large drive-thru holiday light display with 150,000 lights

Grab your hot cocoa and jump in the car because Franklin County Parks and Recreations put together a bigger and better Christmas lights display this season.

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Grab your hot cocoa and jump in the car because Franklin County Parks and Recreations put together a bigger and better Christmas lights display this season.

Sprinkling fake snow as Cousin Eddie from the Christmas Vacation movie waves hi, Franklin County is going all out for its drive-thru holiday light display.

For over a month, eight crew members installed 150,000 lights throughout the park.

It’s three times bigger than last year’s display, according to Franklin County Athletics and Aquatics Manager Nikki Custer.

From Thanksgiving through Saturday, more than 1,800 cars traveled through the park to enjoy the holiday tradition.

The idea came about last year as a way to work around the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were really excited to bring it back,” she said. “We weren’t really sure what the response was going to be last year. But it was overwhelming. People loved it. We had a lot of great response from it so we knew we had to do it again.”

The light show is available every day from 5:30 to 9 p.m.