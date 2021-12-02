Virginia State Police reports decade low for fatal crashes over Thanksgiving

Virginia State Police say there were four deadly crashes in the Commonwealth during the Thanksgiving Holiday, the lowest number in more than a decade.

From November, 24th to November 28th, troopers cited 5,127 speeders and 1,565 reckless drivers statewide. 65 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence. 477 seatbelt citations were issued.

State police responded to 1,273 traffic crashes across the Commonwealth, with 139 of those resulting in injuries. State police also assisted 1,151 disabled/stranded motorists during the Thanksgiving weekend.

The four fatal crashes occurred in the counties of Albemarle, Chesterfield, Fairfax and Spotsylvania. Of those crashes, one involved a pedestrian and one was not wearing a seatbelt.

In 2020, there were 12 traffic deaths across the 5 day Thanksgiving holiday period.