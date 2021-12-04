500 veterans in a Buchanan cemetery are honored with a holiday wreath

A mother and her child lay a holiday wreath on a veteran's gravesite in Fairview Cemetery in Buchanan to honor their service this Christmas.

Buchanan, Va. – Whether they served in the Spanish American War or in Desert Storm, 500 veterans buried in Buchanan are not forgotten this Christmas.

Dozens of volunteers hiked through Fairview Cemetery Saturday morning to lay holiday wreaths on each veteran’s grave.

Sirens and Salutes Charity President Bill Price and his family discovered the cemetery a year ago and noticed the fallen heroes’ graves were bare.

“Last year we saw there were no wreaths her,” Price said. “But there were many veterans buried here as well as a veteran’s memorial. So, we went and bought a wreath and we put it on the memorial and I said ‘you know it sure would be nice if there were wreaths on every veterans graves like we do down in Suffolk.’”

In the Spring, Bill Price along with his wife and kids went step by step through the cemetery with paper and pen to jot down every name of every veteran to assure each one of them would be acknowledged.

Ad

It gives families hope during the holidays as they push through the pain of losing a loved one, Price said.

Price’s friend Scott Booher brought his 6- and 12-year-old children along to instill patriotism and acts of service.

“I think it teaches my children the aspect of giving back and recognizing the veterans,” he said. “Giving back to the community I think is just an awesome goal for Bill.”

As children lay their hands on each grave, Price said it validates his vision.

“I think it’s most important to see kids come,” Price said. “Because when I’m long gone and not doing this anymore. These guys are going to be carrying on and remembering our veterans and what they did for the country.”

The wreaths will remain on the graves till January 2nd.