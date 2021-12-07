Fund launched to help family of 5-year-old boy who died in possible drowning at Pulaski County YMCA

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Public Schools has established a fund to help a family dealing with the death of a 5-year-old boy.

On Monday at 2:30 p.m. members of the Pulaski Police Department, Pulaski Fire Department, and Pulaski County Public Safety responded to a call of report of a possible drowning at the YMCA, according to police.

They arrived to find a 5-year-old boy who was unresponsive.

After being transported to Lewis Gale Pulaski and later airlifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, at 10:15 p.m., the child died.

On Tuesday, Pulaski County Public Schools have shared that Auston Wingo, who attended kindergarten at Critzer Elementary School, is the boy who died.

The school started the Auston Wingo Memorial Fund to help the family with expenses.

Anyone interested in contributing can donate online by clicking here or sending a check made payable to Critzer Elementary School with “Auston Wingo Memorial Fund” in the memo line to:

Critzer Elementary School

100 Critzer Drive

Pulaski, VA 24301

Below is the full statement from the school division:

Pulaski County Public Schools and Critzer Elementary School have been devastated by the loss of Auston Wingo on December 6, 2021. Auston was a kindhearted kid who exhibited unshakable optimism and an incredible love for his family, especially his older sister Tatyana. He will be missed far beyond what words can convey.