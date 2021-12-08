Earth Fare to open Christiansburg location in January

Rendering of what Christiansburg's Earth Fare will look like when it opens

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Starting in January, New River Valley residents won’t have to make the trek up I-81 to get to the nearest Earth Fare.

The organic and natural grocery chain is set to open its doors in Christiansburg on Jan. 12.

The new store will be on Market Street in Christiansburg Marketplace.

Map of Marketplace with tenants, including Earth Fare, who have been announced (Uncork-it)

The new Earth Fare location will feature prepared foods from a healthy lifestyle chef as well as natural meats, all complying with “The Boot List,” which is the company’s list of ingredients that aren’t allowed in the store, or their “physical record of Earth Fare’s promise to provide foods made with only high-quality, natural and organic ingredients.”

Other companies that announced new locations in the Christiansburg Marketplace include Chipotle, Mission BBQ, Orangetheory Fitness and Starbucks.