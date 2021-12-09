Radford University names eighth president

Radford University has announced its next president.

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University has announced its next president.

Dr. Bret Danilowicz will replace former President Brian Hemphill who left the university in June.

Danilowicz joins Radford after spending three years at Florida Atlantic University.

He hopes to spend the next couple of months getting to know Radford’s students and the community.

“My focus is on student success and at every institution I’ve been at that has been my focus that has been my love, and Radford University has a focus on student success actually to the point that they’re almost like a private institution,” Danilowicz said.

Danilowicz is set to officially start his new role on July 1.