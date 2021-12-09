Roanoke’s RIDE Solutions hosts annual holiday lights bike tour through Grandin Village

The streets of Roanoke’s Grandin neighborhood were filled with hundreds of bikers Wednesday night participating in the annual holiday lights bike tour hosted by RIDE Solutions.

The five-mile tour took riders on a loop around Grandin Village, showing off homes with some of the brightest lights. Last year, the event was hosted virtually because of the pandemic, but this year over 200 people signed up to participate in the tour

“It’s just really great to see people in their costumes with their families and the lights and this neighborhood has a great display of lights,” said organizer, Andrea Garland.

If you missed Wednesday night’s event, you can find a self-guided version of the tour on RIDE Solutions’ website.