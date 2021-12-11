$75 million donation fuels dreams for Hollins University students

ROANOKE, Va. – Hollins University receives an early Christmas gift of a donation of $75 million.

It’s the largest single donation the school has ever received from an alumna.

The donation will create a scholarship fund to help undergraduate students and will be split into $25 million increments over a span of three years.

The university’s president Mary Dana Hinton said this will help about 20% of their student body by 2026.

“There was joy, there was gratitude but there was also a real important sense of the need to ensure that our institution and our daily work proves itself worthy of this statement,” Hinton said. “Vote of confidence of who we are and what we do.”

The scholarships will be available starting June 30 of the new year.