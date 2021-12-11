Rockbridge County man charged with murder of girlfriend

Jonathan Watkins, 34, is charged with murder in connection to the death of his girlfriend, Katrina Dudley, 28.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A Rockbridge County woman is dead and her boyfriend is behind bars charged with her murder.

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office says they got a 911 call around 12:30 p.m. on Friday that a female in the Hummingbird Lane area of Rockbridge County had been shot. Deputies responded to the scene and found 28-year-old Katrina Leeann Dudley dead.

Dudley’s boyfriend, 34-year-old Jonathan Armstrong Watkins, has been arrested and charged for his involvement in Dudley’s death.

Both are from Natural Bridge.

Watkins is being held at the Rockbridge Regional Jail on several charges, including second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and shooting within an occupied dwelling.