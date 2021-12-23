Tanker truck crash along Lynch Mill Road in Campbell County causing delays

ALTAVISTA, Va. – Those driving along Lynch Mill Road in Campbell County can expect delays, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say at about 6:22 a.m. Thursday morning a man was driving a tanker truck along Lynch Mill Road, near Valentine Drive, when he made a right turn and overturned in the roadway. The truck, which was hauling about 10,020 gallons of propane, came to rest on its side.

State police say there was no leakage of the propane; however, the tank must be emptied before it can be uprighted and removed from the roadway.

According to VSP, Lynch Mill Road will be closed until the scene is cleared.

At this time, Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team, Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), VDOT and local fire and EMS personnel are at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

We will update this article once the crash is cleared.