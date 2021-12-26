Giles County teenagers hosts Christmas feast for elderly and people in need

PEARISBURG, Va. – A Giles County teenager is spreading holiday cheer one spoonful at a time by hosting a free feast for people in need.

Setting down the salt and pepper shakers on each table, 15-year-old Brianna Moser gets ready for her annual Christmas feast at the Pearisburg Community Center.

Her goal is to feed the elderly and people in need but with a sprinkle of Christmas spirit on top.

One trip to New York, years ago, is what inspired her to start the tradition.

“There was just a lot of people on the sides of the streets and sleeping in subways,” Brianna said. “I just wanted to have some place where people can come for Christmas. That’s why we make it very homey for people in here.”

While Brianna’s family helps stir the gravy and decorate the center, Amanda Moser is touched by her daughter’s selflessness.

Every year, new faces stop by.

But Amanda and Brianna will never forget one family.

“The first year we had a couple and the lady was expecting and they told us if it wasn’t for this meal they wouldn’t have ate that day,” Amanda, Moser’s mother, said.

From the sizzling meat to the savory mashed potatoes, all of the food is donated by restaurants and community members.

If families could not dine in, Brianna and volunteers packed up 53 meals and delivered them to their doors.

Brianna hopes she can inspire more youth to step up to the plate and serve their own communities.

“I would like to see other communities around here start dinners like this so if people can’t come here and travel, they can walk in their community and get food there,” she said.