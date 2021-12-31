Lynchburg’s Amazement Square hosts ‘Noon Years’ celebration for kids

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Amazement Square in Lynchburg helped children ring in the New Year in a fun way.

The museum held a countdown at noon on Friday with an insect balloon flying across the room. Balloons fell from the ceiling as kids enjoyed moving around on a bubble-wrap dance floor.

While Amazement Square held a virtual event last year because of the pandemic, organizers were happy to celebrate in-person this year.

“Our mascot is a bug, so we wanted to have something a little bit more fun where the kiddos that can’t necessarily stay out until midnight, to give them some chance to celebrate the new year here,” said Morgan Kreutz, vice president of Amazement Square.

The museum also had activities to show how other countries celebrate the holiday. This year they featured Egypt, New Zealand, India, and Colombia.