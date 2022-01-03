Wintergreen to resume skiing after first winter storm of 2022

Wintergreen is preparing to bring skiers back to the slopes!

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – After warm conditions, Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County is preparing to welcome guests back next week.

Ski operations had to temporarily be suspended last week because of the unseasonable temperatures.

The general manager says Monday’s winter weather has been a much-needed boost to their operations as snowmaking crews are working around the clock. This will allow them to reopen as much terrain as possible.

“People want to get outside they’re looking for outdoor recreation and skating is such a perfect outdoor opportunity. And our senses this year there’s a lot of pent-up demand for skiing,” Wintergreen General Manager Jay Gamble said.

The resort has seen a major increase in interest in skiing reservations since the pandemic started.

It is set to reopen at 9 a.m. Wednesday with tubing is slated to return on Thursday.