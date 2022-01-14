Roanoke’s Local Office on Aging hands out meals early to seniors before winter storm arrives

Meals on Wheels is delivering meals to seniors just ahead of Sunday's storm.

ROANOKE, Va. – Meals on Wheels is delivering meals early to senior citizens just ahead of the storm.

The Local Office on Aging in Roanoke is serving thousands of seniors in need by dropping off meals and pantry items to their door this week.

Thanks to the recent influx of food donations, the organization packed extra items in meal kits throughout the month to prepare for winter.

The organization will close its doors this weekend and Monday.

Therefore, the organization’s CEO Ron Boyd is asking families and neighbors to help pick up first aid items and prescriptions for their senior friends.

“We’ve been through a couple of years where the pandemic has exacerbated that significantly and they’ve been more isolated than ever,” Boyd said. “And with winter, that always affects it.”

Based on the weather, the agency will determine if they serve hot meals again on Tuesday.