Winter home safety tips you should know that could save your money and your life

ROANOKE, Va. – Salting your driveway is not the only thing you can do to get your home ready for Sunday’s storm.

There are some winter safety tips to keep in mind to avoid pipe bursts and possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Every time a winter storm rolls around, plumbers tend to see an uptick in calls. Southern Trust Homes CEO Ted Puzio said pipe bursts and drain damage tend to be the main issues, but replacing an HVAC unit can be a pain.

Puzio said you can avoid it by just cleaning out your gutters.

“Those icicles are coming down like spears into the top of the HVAC unit,” Puzio said. “So, I always tell folks, ‘Make sure your gutters are clean.’”

With freezing temperatures approaching, pipe insulation may be a good investment for new homes.

Turn your faucet on and let it drip to help prevent pipes from bursting and to avoid paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars in repairs.

Take the time to also test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire Rescue said keeping warm should not come at a cost of the silent killer: carbon monoxide.

“Your wood stove, your fireplace, your gas logs even your gas stove,” he said. “Anything with natural gas in your home you need to have a carbon monoxide alarm.”

He said do not leave space heaters unattended and keep flammable items away at least three feet.