Virginia Tech lifts employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate, aligning with Gov. Youngkin executive action

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech employees are no longer required to be vaccinated for COVID-19, report their vaccination status to the university or partake in any mandatory testing.

Tech’s president, Dr. Tim Sands, announced the change on Tuesday that will align with a new executive directive from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Executive Directive No. 2, issued on Saturday by Youngkin, made it so that “no Executive Branch Employees shall be required to be vaccinated or required to disclose their vaccination status as a condition of their employment.”

Testing will still be offered to employees on a voluntary basis.

Sands said that masking policies remain in place, and all of the university’s COVID-19 policies will remain in full effect for students.

Virginia Tech employees are encouraged to be vaccinated and receive the booster, as well as report their vaccination status to the university.