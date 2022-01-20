Rotary Club of Salem holds annual coat drive, aiming to collect more than 500 coats

The Rotary Club of Salem held its annual coach drive at the Salem Civic Center Thursday.

The event is in partnership with the Kiwanis Club and benefits Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet, which serves the Roanoke Valley. The biggest demand was for children’s coats. Last year, more than 500 coats were collected and the goal this year is to surpass that.

“We all have many items that we have in abundance that we don’t always use, and it’s time to look at what you don’t wear and share it with others,” said Salem Rotary Club president-elect Jane Johnson.

The club makes annual contributions to over 40 different nonprofit organizations.