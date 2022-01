Crews are on the scene of a fire in Roanoke's Wasena neighborhood

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in Roanoke’s Wasena neighborhood.

Authorities said crews were called to the home at the intersection of Main Street and Wasena Avenue SW just before 6 a.m.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely, and the owner of the home is being checked out by first responders at the scene, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.