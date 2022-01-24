One dead, one hurt after two Northwest Roanoke shootings, suspect now in custody in N.C.

ROAONKE, Va. – Authorities in North Carolina arrested the man Roanoke police believe is responsible for two shootings, as well as shooting at police on Sunday night.

Police did not say if these shootings are connected to the one on Saturday night that was about a block away.

At 7:15 p.m., authorities received a 911 call that a person was shot inside a business in the 500 block of 8th Street NW. Authorities responded and Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police are still working to notify his next-of-kin before releasing his identity.

As authorities worked the scene, someone inside a vehicle parked approximately a block away began shooting in the direction of officers, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

That vehicle drove a short distance and fired again in officers’ direction before driving away.

Police said that no officers were injured during this incident before fleeing the area.

The suspect’s vehicle drove away and police could not find it.

At about 9 p.m., police were notified that someone had been shot about 3 miles away in the 2900 block of Hershberger Road NW.

Police responded to find a woman inside a business in that area with a non-life-threatening injury.

Roanoke Fire-EMS took her to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police believe that the same man responsible for the deadly shooting approved her while she was outside the business, shot at her, stole her personal items and then left.

Early Monday morning, the Greensboro Police Department in North Carolina notified Roanoke police that the man Roanoke police were looking for was in custody on charges regarding an incident that occurred in their jurisdiction.

Roanoke police said what led to his arrest in Greensboro is unrelated to either Roanoke shooting.

Roanoke police plan to release the suspected shooter’s identity as well as the charges against him once the warrants are served.