Improvements coming to Miller Park in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Improvements are coming to a Lynchburg City park.

City leaders will match the $23,000 the Little League Organization raised for renovations to Miller Park’s baseball fields through the Community Investment Fund.

The upgrades to the fields, scoreboards and concession stand will help the community host the Virginia Little League State Championship this year.

Public Works is already starting on some of the building renovations.

“The great thing is, it’s not just for the little league,” said Park Service Manager Chris Higgins. “A lot of people use those fields, just go out there to hit with their kids and other organized sports. It’s very exciting to have all these things done.”

Lynchburg Parks and Recreations are in the process of designing two new parks for the community as well.