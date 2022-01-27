‘The Real Dirty Dancing’ competition, shot at the site of the iconic movie, premieres in February

PEMBROKE, Va. – Get ready to chill out on the couch and have the time of your life with a new show centered around the 80s movie you know and love: “Dirty Dancing.”

Fox’s new celebrity-filled dance competition, called “The Real Dirty Dancing,” was filmed at the Mountain Lake Lodge (AKA the fictional Kellerman’s Lodge) in Giles County, where the movie was originally shot decades ago.

The show will be hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss, featuring eight celebrity contestants: Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Loni Love.

This season follows the contestants as they recreate the film’s iconic scenes while highlighting Virginia’s Blue Ridge, and you may even see some recognizable spots in our area.

You can watch the premiere of the show on Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.