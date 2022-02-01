CDC warns against travel to Mexico, Singapore and 127 more countries due to high COVID-19 risk

As the pandemic persists, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have added a dozen countries to a list of locations with the highest level of risk associated with COVID-19.
Nearly 130 countries are now labeled as “Level 4: Very High” in the CDC’s travel recommendations, and the United States is included.
According to Reuters, here’s a breakdown of the countries upgraded to the highest risk level on Monday:
- Anguilla
- Brazil
- Ecuador
- French Guiana
- Grenadines
- Kosovo
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Paraguay
- Philippines
- Saint Vincent
- Singapore
Per the CDC’s recommendations, people should avoid travel to all destinations labeled as Level 4.
More than 50 countries are listed under “Level 3: High,” which recommends travelers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before visiting. Additionally, travelers who are unvaccinated are advised to avoid traveling to these locations.
Meanwhile, there are less than 20 countries labeled by the CDC as “Level 2: Moderate” and “Level 1: Low.” Countries such as New Zealand and El Salvador are under LEvel 2 while China, Hong Kong and Taiwan are among the nine countries under Level 1.
To see a full breakdown of the countries the CDC considers high-risk with COVID-19, click here.