CDC warns against travel to Mexico, Singapore and 127 more countries due to high COVID-19 risk

As the pandemic persists, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have added a dozen countries to a list of locations with the highest level of risk associated with COVID-19.

Nearly 130 countries are now labeled as “Level 4: Very High” in the CDC’s travel recommendations, and the United States is included.

According to Reuters, here’s a breakdown of the countries upgraded to the highest risk level on Monday:

Anguilla



Brazil



Ecuador



French Guiana



Grenadines



Kosovo



Mexico



Moldova



Paraguay



Philippines



Saint Vincent



Singapore

Per the CDC’s recommendations, people should avoid travel to all destinations labeled as Level 4.

More than 50 countries are listed under “Level 3: High,” which recommends travelers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before visiting. Additionally, travelers who are unvaccinated are advised to avoid traveling to these locations.

Meanwhile, there are less than 20 countries labeled by the CDC as “Level 2: Moderate” and “Level 1: Low.” Countries such as New Zealand and El Salvador are under LEvel 2 while China, Hong Kong and Taiwan are among the nine countries under Level 1.

To see a full breakdown of the countries the CDC considers high-risk with COVID-19, click here.