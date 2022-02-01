29º
CDC warns against travel to Mexico, Singapore and 127 more countries due to high COVID-19 risk

The agency listed nearly 130 countries as ‘Level 4: Very High’

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

As the pandemic persists, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have added a dozen countries to a list of locations with the highest level of risk associated with COVID-19.

Nearly 130 countries are now labeled as “Level 4: Very High” in the CDC’s travel recommendations, and the United States is included.

According to Reuters, here’s a breakdown of the countries upgraded to the highest risk level on Monday:

  • Anguilla
  • Brazil
  • Ecuador
  • French Guiana
  • Grenadines
  • Kosovo
  • Mexico
  • Moldova
  • Paraguay
  • Philippines
  • Saint Vincent
  • Singapore

Per the CDC’s recommendations, people should avoid travel to all destinations labeled as Level 4.

More than 50 countries are listed under “Level 3: High,” which recommends travelers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before visiting. Additionally, travelers who are unvaccinated are advised to avoid traveling to these locations.

Meanwhile, there are less than 20 countries labeled by the CDC as “Level 2: Moderate” and “Level 1: Low.” Countries such as New Zealand and El Salvador are under LEvel 2 while China, Hong Kong and Taiwan are among the nine countries under Level 1.

To see a full breakdown of the countries the CDC considers high-risk with COVID-19, click here.

