Fire destroys Concord home, no injuries reported

Crews made it inside to search the home but were forced to evacuate due to water supply issues

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

No one injured, home considered a total loss after fire in Concord, VA. (WSLS 10)

CONCORD, Va. – No one was hurt, but one home is considered a total loss after a fire in Concord.

Emergency crews responded to Winery Lane around 8PM Monday and found heavy fire from the back of the building.

Firefighters made it inside to search the home but were forced to evacuate due to water supply issues.

By the time they had more water, the fire destroyed the home.

The volunteer fire department tells us the fire set off fireworks and ammunition stored inside the home, but no word on how much.

Tim Harfmann joined the 10 News team in September 2020 and works at the station's Lynchburg bureau.

