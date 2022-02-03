Body found inside Southeast Roanoke home after house fire

One person has been found dead inside a home that was engulfed in flames Thursday morning in Southeast Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

UPDATE

10 News spoke to Roanoke Fire-EMS after one person was found dead inside a Southeast Roanoke home that was engulfed in flames early Thursday morning.

”First arriving units on scene found heavy fire coming from one house that had actually started moving to the house next door,” said Roanoke-Fire EMS Deputy Chief David Guynn.

The house where the fire originated burned to the ground. The neighboring home was also damaged.

“The house where the fire started was a total loss. It’s still too early on the other house to make a damage estimate,” added Guynn.

Neighbors woke up to a lot of commotion, with first responders lining the street.

“I did not see flames. I guess with the sirens going on and the flashing lights I probably couldn’t see anything, “ said John Kingery who lives down the street.

After the fire was put out, crews found a body inside the home.

“It’s just really weird to think there was a house fire with a now-dead body found,” said Kingery.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday there was no update as to how the fire started or the identity of the victim.

UPDATE

Authorities have not identified the victim.

Officials said the investigation into the fire is still ongoing.

UPDATE

One of the houses that were engulfed in flames on Thursday morning in Southeast Roanoke is a total loss, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said that when they arrived at the 1300 block of Church Ave. SE, the fire was spreading to the house next door.

Crews said the owners have been contacted and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews are investigating the cause of a house fire in Southeast Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said that they were dispatched to the fire in the 1300 block of Church Ave. SE around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

When units arrived, they found a house fully engulfed and flames coming from a neighboring building.

No injuries have been reported and the fire is contained, officials said.

