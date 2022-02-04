One of three men who escaped a Tennessee jail Friday morning has ties to Pulaski County

PULASKI, Va. – Authorities are searching for three men they say escaped a Tennessee jail on Friday morning.

Tobias Carr, Johnny Brown and Timothy Sarver all escaped from the Sullivan County Jail, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

WJHL reports that according to a spokesperson with the department, the three used an HVAC air vent from the ceiling of their cell to escape.

Sarver has ties to both the town of Pulaski and Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski Police Department.

The police department did not indicate that Sarver was planning to return to the Pulaski area.

The United States Marshals Service has offered $5,000 for each inmate, or $15,000 total, for information leading to the location and apprehension of the three.

Each man is described as follows:

Tobias Carr, 38 - 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds

Johnny Brown, 50 - 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds

Timothy Sarver, 45 - 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 235 pounds

Carr was in custody on charges of second-degree murder, vandalism and tampering with evidence

Brown was in custody on charges of failure to appear, driving on a suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of a protection order, domestic assault and aggravated stalking.

Sarver was in custody on charges of auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Anyone with information regarding where they may be headed is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.