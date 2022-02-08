COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia drop significantly

The Supreme Court of Virginia dismissed a lawsuit challenging Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order.

It allows parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates. The case was brought against the governor by a group of parents in Chesapeake. This comes as COVID cases in Southwest Virginia drop significantly. The New River Health District says this shift was to be expected.

“When it was implemented, we were trying to figure out how we could address the pandemic, how we could try to decrease transmission, but now we’re in a different place. We have immunity from prior infections, we have wonderful vaccines,” said New River Health District Health Director Dr. Noelle Bissell.

Ad

The health district also says as we move into the spring, we should continue to see a decline in cases and that mandates should be adjusted accordingly.