Rooster Walk headliners announced for this year’s music festival in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Calling all music lovers!

Headliners for the 12th annual Rooster Walk in Martinsville music and arts festival are finally here.

Artists include big names such as Grace Potter, Moon Taxi, Ryan Montbleau and more.

The festival takes place during Memorial Day Weekend on Pop’s Farm.

Vendors will be side by side with musicians, selling meals, specialty foods, arts and crafts and more.

The festival honors the memories of childhood friends of the creators. All proceeds go to a memorial scholarship fund and other local charities.

Tickets are available online on the Rooster Walk website. Prices start at $60.