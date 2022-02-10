Do Portugal International Circus performing in Lynchburg

If you're looking for something fun to do with your family, the "Do Portugal International Circus" has arrived in Lynchburg.

Its grand debut kicks off at 8 p.m. Thursday in the River Ridge Mall parking lot across from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The circus will be here every night through Feb. 27. Over the years, the circus has toured through Mexico and Central America. This is its third year in the United States and the circus was also just in Fredericksburg.

“It’s a show for the whole family. We have lots of different acts,” said performer Susan Vance. “We have our motorbikes in the Globe of Death, that’s our main attraction. We also have aerialists, we’ve got jugglers, we’ve got hula hoopers, we’ve got bow and arrow acts and hand balancers. There’s something for everyone.”

Audience members can buy tickets at the circus or online. Prices range from $20 to $50 for adults and it’s $15 for kids.