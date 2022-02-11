Death investigation underway after man found dead in Gretna home

GRETNA, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found dead in Gretna Thursday morning.

At about 7:21 a.m., dispatch received a call for service in the 1300 block of Boxwood Road. First responders were dispatched first and found a man dead inside the home.

Members of the sheriff’s office were called in because of the “suspicious nature” of what first responders reported, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said the man’s body has been transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to determine the cause and manner of death.

Authorities said they are not identifying the man until his next-of-kin is notified.