Big Lick Comic Con returns to Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – The Berglund Center in Roanoke has been filled with a colorful cast of characters as the 2022 Big Lick Comic Con kicked off on Saturday.

The event brings together comic, toy, gaming, and collectible vendors as well as special guests.

This year’s celebrities include Michael Biehn, known for his roles in “The Terminator,” “Aliens,” and “Tombstone,” as well as Austin St. John, the original Red Power Ranger in “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.”

Organizers said the weekend event brings out the kid in everyone.

“They see something and say, ‘That’s so cool! Look at that Spider-Man mask or look at this sword from “The Witcher”' or a movie or something else, and they immediately become the same,” said J.D. Sutphin, owner of Big Lick Entertainment. “You know, we all just want to see something that makes us happy.”

Big Lick Comic Con continues Sunday from 11am-5pm. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Berglund Center box office.