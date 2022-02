Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure comes to Salem for two nights starting June 21, 2022.

SALEM, Va. – If you know anyone who loves Paw Patrol, Chase and his friends are returning to Salem this summer!

The live, pirate-themed adventure will be taking place at Salem Civic Center on June 21 and 22.

Each show is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and tickets for both go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m.

Prices start at $17 and tickets will be sold at the Salem Civic Center Box Office, Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or online anytime at Ticketmaster.com.