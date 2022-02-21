Nightbirde, who rose to fame on ‘America’s Got Talent’ last year, dies at 31

Nightbirde unable continue ‘America’s Got Talent’ journey as ‘my health has taken a turn for the worse’

The woman who pulled at America’s heartstrings while competing on “America’s Got Talent” in 2021 has died.

AGT judge Howie Mandel and the show’s host, Terry Crews, both took to social media on Monday to share their condolences.

@_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives.we must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her. — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) February 21, 2022

31-year-old Jane Marczewski, who went by the stage name Nightbirde, was an instant hit on the show after her episode aired in June 2021 where Simon Cowell gave the Liberty University graduate’s performance his golden buzzer, which automatically advanced her to the live shows.

Marczewski was given three months to live at the beginning of 2020 and told 10 News that she wanted provide hope through her music.

“It’s been really healing for me to write these songs telling myself everything is going to be okay and everything is going to get better and to see those songs mean something to other people, it’s the greatest reward of all time,” she told 10 News back in June 2021.

In less than 48 hours after her audition, her original audition song, “It’s OK” became No. 1 on iTunes and her audition was the No. 2 trending video on YouTube.

Then, in August, Nightbirde announced that “Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all my energy and attention.”

ANNOUNCEMENT: Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true. My point of view this... Posted by Nightbirde on Monday, August 2, 2021

Below, watch an interview Lindsey Ward did with her after her June audition episode aired.