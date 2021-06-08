Liberty University graduate wowed judges with ‘America’s Got Talent’ audition

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Her stage name is “Nightbirde,” but she certainly sounds like a songbird.

A Liberty University grad is already making waves with her “America’s Got Talent” audition.

30-year-old Jane Marczewski will appear on Tuesday night’s episode.

Her voice wowed the judges, but it’s her story that will make you fall in love with the singer.

Marczewski was given three months to live at the beginning of 2020 and wants to provide hope through her music.

“It’s been really healing for me to write these songs telling myself everything is going to be okay and everything is going to get better and to see those songs mean something to other people, it’s the greatest reward of all time,” she said.

You can watch Tuesday night’s episode on WSLS 10 starting at 8 p.m.